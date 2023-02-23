1 hurt in crash involving Amtrak in Ravenel, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train in Ravenel Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involves an Amtrak passenger train.

The collision involved an Amtrak passenger train. The train is stopped on the track in the area with no serious damage reported. Deputies continue to work the scene of the crash on Hwy 165. The road remains shut down. — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

At least one person was seriously hurt in the crash, Knapp said.

The sheriff’s office says the road is closed and motorists should find alternate routes.

St. Pauls Fire-Rescue and the Charleston County Coroner are on scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

