1 hurt in crash involving Amtrak in Ravenel, deputies say

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train in Ravenel Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involves an Amtrak passenger train.

At least one person was seriously hurt in the crash, Knapp said.

The sheriff’s office says the road is closed and motorists should find alternate routes.

St. Pauls Fire-Rescue and the Charleston County Coroner are on scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

