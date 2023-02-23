SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’

Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.(Bradford Ski Area)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) - A man has decided to retire from skiing after 90 years on the slopes.

According to the Bradford Ski Area, 97-year-old Herb Oedel made his final run earlier this week.

Oedel has reportedly been skiing since he was 7 years old.

On Wednesday, he posed for a picture with his 100-year-old wife Ginny after completing his final run at the Bradford Ski Area.

The ski area congratulated Oedel saying, “Congratulations, Herb. It has been a great run.”

Oedel and his wife have been visiting the ski area yearly with Ginny being his biggest supporter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Lowcountry attorney David Aylor died on Jan. 2 from mixed drug toxicity, the Charleston County...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to a recording of himself retelling how he was shot in a bizarre...
BLOG: Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys seek to limit cross-examination if client testifies
Five schools: Goose Creek High, Sedgefield Middle, Mount Holly Elementary, Howe Hall AIMS and...
Lockdown lifted for 5 Berkeley Co. schools
District 113 Rep. Marvin Pendarvis filed the bill Wednesday afternoon saying that needs are not...
SC lawmaker files bill to establish North Charleston School District

Latest News

Darly Moman and Lacole Mosley were charged with drug possession and distribution as well as six...
Police: 2 young girls walked streets alone to report their own abuse
FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly sentenced for child pornography, child enticement
A tribute is placed in a fence of Club Q, which was the site of a mass shooting in November...
Colorado Springs gay club shooter’s case heads to trial
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified