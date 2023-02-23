SC Lottery
Berkeley names Eric Lodge as new Head Football Caoch

Football
Football(MGN)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the last head coaching vacancies in the Lowcountry this offseason is off the board.

Berkeley announced on Thursday morning that they are hiring Eric Lodge to serve as the Stags next head coach. Lodge comes to the area after spending the last 3 seasons as the head coach at Seminole High School in Florida.

Lodge replaces the legendary Dr. Jerry Brown who was let go earlier this year after 2 seasons in his 2nd stint with Berkeley.

The new head coach arrives at Berkeley after going 32-4 in his 3 seasons at Seminole including winning the 8A State Championship in 2020 becoming the first team in Central Florida history to become an undefeated state champion.

“My family and I are blessed and excited to join the Berkeley family and the Moncks Corner community,” Lodge said in a statement released by the school. “We are eager to get to work and get Stag nation back to where we belong. Go Stags!”

“We are extremely pleased with the results of our multi-state search, which led us to the highly accomplished Eric Lodge,” Berkeley Principal Katie Butcher said in the statement. “It is certainly a testament to the school and community that Lodge has elected to leave a standout program to join our Stag family. We look forward to what he will accomplish to support our student-athletes in the classroom and on the field, as his record of having 35 student athletes receive college scholarships in just two full years of graduating seniors illustrates that his support and focus goes beyond the Friday night lights.”

Before working as a head coach, Lodge worked as the defensive coordinator from 2015 to 2020 at Seminole helping the team win three district titles in 4 seasons. He also worked as a defensive coordinator at University High School.

Berkeley is coming off a 3-9 season in 2022 that saw them lose in the 2nd round of the 5-A playoffs to Fort Dorchester.

