Brown scores 14, Georgia Southern beats Coastal Carolina

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) - Kamari Brown scored 14 points to help Georgia Southern defeat Coastal Carolina 76-68 on Wednesday night.

Brown added five rebounds for the Eagles (15-15, 8-9 Sun Belt Conference). Tyren Moore scored 13 points, going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Andrei Savrasov recorded 12 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from distance).

Josh Uduje led the way for the Chanticleers (11-18, 5-12) with 22 points. Antonio Daye Jr. added nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Coastal Carolina. In addition, Wilfried Lakayi had eight points and two blocks.

