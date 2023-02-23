SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Brown scores 14, Georgia Southern beats Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) - Kamari Brown scored 14 points to help Georgia Southern defeat Coastal Carolina 76-68 on Wednesday night.

Brown added five rebounds for the Eagles (15-15, 8-9 Sun Belt Conference). Tyren Moore scored 13 points, going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Andrei Savrasov recorded 12 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from distance).

Josh Uduje led the way for the Chanticleers (11-18, 5-12) with 22 points. Antonio Daye Jr. added nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Coastal Carolina. In addition, Wilfried Lakayi had eight points and two blocks.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emotional Alex Murdaugh, left, listens as his son, Buster Murdaugh, right, describes...
BLOG: Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes stand in murder trial
The Asian longhorned beetle, a species invasive to West Virginia
Experts urge residents to be on the lookout for Asian longhorned beetles
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to a recording of himself retelling how he was shot in a bizarre...
BLOG: Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys seek to limit cross-examination if client testifies
Five schools: Goose Creek High, Sedgefield Middle, Mount Holly Elementary, Howe Hall AIMS and...
Lockdown lifted for 5 Berkeley Co. schools
The remains were found by a group of hunters in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Whitmire...
Coroner IDs skeletal remains found in Georgetown Co.

Latest News

CSU basketball
Jones has 30, UNC Asheville beats Charleston Southern 80-62
Hunter Tyson scored 29 points, all five starters scored in double figures, and Clemson set a...
Clemson reaches new heights with 91-73 win over Syracuse
The Stingrays scored 3 3rd period goals in a 3-1 win over Ft. Wayne
Wilkins Nets Game-Winner Late in Regulation as Stingrays beat Komets
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:00 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:00 PM)