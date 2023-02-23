Clemson reaches new heights with 91-73 win over Syracuse

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Hunter Tyson scored 29 points, all five starters scored in double figures, and Clemson set a program single-season record for most ACC wins, rolling past Syracuse 91-73 on Wednesday night.

The Tigers improved to 12-5 in the ACC (20-8 overall). Their previous best conference marks were 11-4 in the Southern Conference in 1951-52 and 11-7 in the ACC in 2017-18.

Tyson added 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double this season. Chase Hunter also had a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists. PJ Hall scored 16, Brevin Galloway 15 and Ian Schieffelin had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

After a 3-pointer by Chris Bell got Syracuse within 55-44 with 16:19 remaining in the game, Clemson doubled its lead as Tyson scored five points and Hunter and Alex Hemenway hit 3-pointers. A few minutes later, the lead reached 23 when Hunter hit another 3-pointer and Schieffelin threw down a dunk.

Three-pointers by Judah Mintz and Justin Taylor at the end of a 12-1 run got the Orange within 80-66 with 3:14 remaining. Tyson answered with his career-high tying sixth 3-pointer and the Tigers led by at least 15 for the remainder of the game.

Mintz led Syracuse (16-12, 9-8) with 23 points. Jesse Edwards added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Joe Girard scored 11 points.

Tyson scored 19 points in the first half, making 5-of-8 3-pointers and shooting 7-for-10 overall. He scored the first 11 points in a 17-7 run that gave the Tigers a 31-16 lead with 8:15 remaining before halftime. Clemson went on to lead 45-32 at the break.

Clemson remains in fourth place in the chase for a double-bye in the ACC Tournament. There are three games left in the regular season. The Tigers play at N.C. State on Saturday.

Syracuse plays at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.