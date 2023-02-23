Day 28: Search for missing boater, Tyler Doyle, hits one-month mark

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s been one month since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the search for Tyler Doyle will continue on Thursday as weather and sea conditions allow.

On Wednesday, morning patrol units were able to get out and search before the waters turned rough around noon.

“Afternoon patrol was out during the Civil Air Patrol flight but returned due to rough seas and heavy sea fog,” said SCDNR.

The agency said the Civil Air Patrol flew a search pattern on Wednesday from the last sonar mark of interest, which overlapped water and land. The non-profit group. Wings of Hope, also continued to search as well with its sonar, K9s and drones.

Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 in the North Myrtle Beach area while he was heading out on his jon boat to go duck hunting. SCDNR said he was putting out duck decoys when seas were “rough and not conducive for a smaller vessel operation.” The agency said Doyle began having mechanical issues and the boat began taking on water.

SCDNR announced last week that his disappearance is being investigated as a hunting/boating accident.

The current and ocean conditions have led the search further up the Carolina coastline. SCDNR said some of Doyle’s belongings, including his waders and wallet, were found off the North Carolina coast.

Family and loved ones held a vigil on Sunday at the T. Craig Campbell Boat Landing in Little River where they thanked everyone who had volunteered to help find Doyle.

