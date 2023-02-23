1 hurt in crash involving train in Ravenel, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating a crash involving a train in Ravenel Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

At least one person was seriously hurt in the crash, Knapp said.

The sheriff’s office says the road is closed and motorists should find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.