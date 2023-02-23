East Tennessee State wins 78-70 over Citadel

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - Jordan King’s 27 points helped East Tennessee State defeat The Citadel 78-70 on Wednesday night.

King was 8 of 13 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Buccaneers (11-19, 7-10 Southern Conference). Jaden Seymour scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds. Jalen Haynes recorded 14 points and went 7 of 12 from the field.

Stephen Clark led the way for the Bulldogs (10-20, 5-12) with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Austin Ash added 13 points for Citadel.

