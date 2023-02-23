Gamecocks Shut Out Queens to Improve to 5-0

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team recorded its first shutout of the season and extended its streak of scoring in double figures to five games in a 12-0 win over Queens on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 22) at Founders Park.

James Hicks picked up the win, striking out five in five innings, allowing two hits and two walks. The bullpen corps of Matthew Becker, Austin Williamson and Dylan Eskew did not allow a hit, striking out three in the victory.

Carolina had four multi-run innings, capped by a six-spot in the seventh. Caleb Denny drove in five runs, while Gavin Casas was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI. Ethan Petry added two hits while Braylen Wimmer had two runs scored.

The shutout was Carolina’s first since last season’s 7-0 win over Kentucky on May 14. Carolina lowered its team ERA to 1.75 after Wednesday’s game.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Carolina scored double digit runs in five straight contests to open the season for the first time since 1987.

• The last time the Gamecocks scored double digits in five straight contests was March 12-19, 1997.

• Carolina is now hitting .374 as a team with a .777 slugging percentage.

• Casas now leads the team and the SEC with four home runs.

• Caleb Denny moved his on-base streak to 33 games and leads the team with 14 RBI.

• Evan Stone scored two more runs and is tied for the team lead with Braylen Wimmer with 11 runs scored.

UP NEXT

Carolina continues its season-opening nine game homestand on Friday afternoon (Feb. 24) against Penn. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

