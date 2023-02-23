SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gamecocks Shut Out Queens to Improve to 5-0

By USC Athletics
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team recorded its first shutout of the season and extended its streak of scoring in double figures to five games in a 12-0 win over Queens on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 22) at Founders Park.

James Hicks picked up the win, striking out five in five innings, allowing two hits and two walks. The bullpen corps of Matthew Becker, Austin Williamson and Dylan Eskew did not allow a hit, striking out three in the victory.

Carolina had four multi-run innings, capped by a six-spot in the seventh. Caleb Denny drove in five runs, while Gavin Casas was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI. Ethan Petry added two hits while Braylen Wimmer had two runs scored.

The shutout was Carolina’s first since last season’s 7-0 win over Kentucky on May 14. Carolina lowered its team ERA to 1.75 after Wednesday’s game.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Carolina scored double digit runs in five straight contests to open the season for the first time since 1987.

• The last time the Gamecocks scored double digits in five straight contests was March 12-19, 1997.

• Carolina is now hitting .374 as a team with a .777 slugging percentage.

• Casas now leads the team and the SEC with four home runs.

• Caleb Denny moved his on-base streak to 33 games and leads the team with 14 RBI.

• Evan Stone scored two more runs and is tied for the team lead with Braylen Wimmer with 11 runs scored.

UP NEXT

Carolina continues its season-opening nine game homestand on Friday afternoon (Feb. 24) against Penn. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to a recording of himself retelling how he was shot in a bizarre...
BLOG: Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys seek to limit cross-examination if client testifies
Five schools: Goose Creek High, Sedgefield Middle, Mount Holly Elementary, Howe Hall AIMS and...
Lockdown lifted for 5 Berkeley Co. schools
District 113 Rep. Marvin Pendarvis filed the bill Wednesday afternoon saying that needs are not...
SC lawmaker files bill to establish North Charleston School District
Y-12 National Security Complex is located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
No offsite impact after fire breaks out at uranium processing facility in Tennessee
Charles Breland is the second suspect arrested in this case and charged with one count of murder.
2nd suspect arrested in deadly Walterboro Waffle House shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: The Citadel falls at ETSU
VIDEO: The Citadel falls at ETSU
VIDEO: Stratford girls beat Summerville in 5-A Lower State Semifinals
VIDEO: Stratford girls beat Summerville in 5-A Lower State Semifinals
VIDEO: Oceanside Collegiate advances to 2-A lower state finals with win over Mullins
VIDEO: Oceanside Collegiate advances to 2-A lower state finals with win over Mullins
VIDEO: Goose Creek wins wild game over Summerville
VIDEO: Goose Creek wins wild game over Summerville
VIDEO: Stingrays earn 3-1 win over Komets
VIDEO: Stingrays earn 3-1 win over Komets