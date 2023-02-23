SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Jones has 30, UNC Asheville beats Charleston Southern 80-62

CSU basketball
CSU basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Tajion Jones’ 30 points led UNC Asheville over Charleston Southern 80-62 on Wednesday night.

Jones shot 10 for 14, including 8 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (23-7, 15-2 Big South Conference). Drew Pember scored 23 points and added 10 rebounds. Nicholas McMullen added 10 points.

Kalib Clinton led the way for the Buccaneers (8-20, 4-13) with 19 points. Charleston Southern also got 16 points from Claudell Harris Jr. and 14 points from Taje’ Kelly. The loss was the seventh straight for the Buccaneers.

___

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emotional Alex Murdaugh, left, listens as his son, Buster Murdaugh, right, describes...
BLOG: Day 21: Buster Murdaugh takes stand in murder trial
The Asian longhorned beetle, a species invasive to West Virginia
Experts urge residents to be on the lookout for Asian longhorned beetles
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to a recording of himself retelling how he was shot in a bizarre...
BLOG: Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys seek to limit cross-examination if client testifies
Five schools: Goose Creek High, Sedgefield Middle, Mount Holly Elementary, Howe Hall AIMS and...
Lockdown lifted for 5 Berkeley Co. schools
The remains were found by a group of hunters in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Whitmire...
Coroner IDs skeletal remains found in Georgetown Co.

Latest News

Coastal Carolina basketball
Brown scores 14, Georgia Southern beats Coastal Carolina
Hunter Tyson scored 29 points, all five starters scored in double figures, and Clemson set a...
Clemson reaches new heights with 91-73 win over Syracuse
VIDEO: Charleston Southern gets 1st win beating The Citadel
VIDEO: Charleston Southern gets 1st win beating The Citadel
Charleston Southern baseball
Three-Run Sixth; Pitching Excellence Lead Bucs to Win over Lowcountry Rival The Citadel