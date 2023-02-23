Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/22)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

5-A - 3RD ROUND

Goose Creek 62, Summerville 59 - Elijah Dates had 23 points while Justin Britt added 21 to lead the Gators to a road win over the Green Wave in the Lower State semifinals. Goose Creek overcame a delay of more than 45 minutes in the 4th quarter after the entire crowd at Summerville was removed from the gym in order to reduce the humidity in the arena and stop the moisture that was gathering on the court. The Gators will face Conway in the Lower State finals on Monday. Yannick Smith had 21 points to lead the Green Wave.

2-A - 3rd ROUND

Oceanside Collegiate 101, Mullins 48 - The Landsharks advance to the Lower State finals on Friday against Andrew Jackson.

Andrew Jackson 59, Woodland 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5-A - 3RD ROUND

Stratford 44, Summerville 34 - The Knights will face Sumter in the Lower State finals on Monday

Sumter 64, R.B. Stall 42

1-A - 3RD ROUND

Military Magnet Academy 88, Allendale-Fairfax 23

