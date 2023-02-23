SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/22)

Goose Creek's Blake Hall shakes hands with Summerville's David Long after the Gators defeated...
Goose Creek's Blake Hall shakes hands with Summerville's David Long after the Gators defeated the Green Wave in the 5-A lower state semifinals(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS BASKETBALL

5-A - 3RD ROUND

Goose Creek 62, Summerville 59 - Elijah Dates had 23 points while Justin Britt added 21 to lead the Gators to a road win over the Green Wave in the Lower State semifinals. Goose Creek overcame a delay of more than 45 minutes in the 4th quarter after the entire crowd at Summerville was removed from the gym in order to reduce the humidity in the arena and stop the moisture that was gathering on the court. The Gators will face Conway in the Lower State finals on Monday. Yannick Smith had 21 points to lead the Green Wave.

2-A - 3rd ROUND

Oceanside Collegiate 101, Mullins 48 - The Landsharks advance to the Lower State finals on Friday against Andrew Jackson.

Andrew Jackson 59, Woodland 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5-A - 3RD ROUND

Stratford 44, Summerville 34 - The Knights will face Sumter in the Lower State finals on Monday

Sumter 64, R.B. Stall 42

1-A - 3RD ROUND

Military Magnet Academy 88, Allendale-Fairfax 23

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to a recording of himself retelling how he was shot in a bizarre...
BLOG: Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys seek to limit cross-examination if client testifies
Five schools: Goose Creek High, Sedgefield Middle, Mount Holly Elementary, Howe Hall AIMS and...
Lockdown lifted for 5 Berkeley Co. schools
District 113 Rep. Marvin Pendarvis filed the bill Wednesday afternoon saying that needs are not...
SC lawmaker files bill to establish North Charleston School District
Y-12 National Security Complex is located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
No offsite impact after fire breaks out at uranium processing facility in Tennessee
Charles Breland is the second suspect arrested in this case and charged with one count of murder.
2nd suspect arrested in deadly Walterboro Waffle House shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: The Citadel falls at ETSU
VIDEO: The Citadel falls at ETSU
VIDEO: Stratford girls beat Summerville in 5-A Lower State Semifinals
VIDEO: Stratford girls beat Summerville in 5-A Lower State Semifinals
VIDEO: Oceanside Collegiate advances to 2-A lower state finals with win over Mullins
VIDEO: Oceanside Collegiate advances to 2-A lower state finals with win over Mullins
VIDEO: Goose Creek wins wild game over Summerville
VIDEO: Goose Creek wins wild game over Summerville
VIDEO: Stingrays earn 3-1 win over Komets
VIDEO: Stingrays earn 3-1 win over Komets