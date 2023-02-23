Man accused of stealing wires from burned Charleston building

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is out on bond after Charleston Police say he was caught by officers taking copper wires from a burned building.

Willie Gene Green, 63, is facing several charges, including unlawful sale of nonferrous metals, first offense, and damaging property to obtain nonferrous metals.

Police were patrolling Mary Street on Monday., a week after a structure fire happened in the same area.

Officers say they saw a man inside a burned structure pulling on wires that were exposed from the ceiling. They went and talked to the man, who already had a pile of wires, and he admitted to officers he was trying to get the copper wires, according to an incident report.

After being detained, police say they found several large “metal bulges” in his pockets. The man then said he was trying to sell the wire to a scrap yard for money, according to the report.

Green was eventually arrested.

He posted bail for $11,087. He was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

