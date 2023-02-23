SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police arrest suspect in deadly 2022 gas station shooting

Javeon Breon Kayshard Campbell, 19, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a...
Javeon Breon Kayshard Campbell, 19, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After naming a suspect over seven months ago, North Charleston Police say they arrested a man in connection to deadly shooting at a gas station.

Javeon Breon Kayshard Campbell, 19, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a gas station on June 29 of last year in the 3600 block of Dorchester Rd.

On the scene, investigators found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died on scene and would later be identified as 17-year-old Charrod Phillips of Moncks Corner.

Campbell was announced as a suspect in July of last year, but he was not arrested until Feb. 23.

He is booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

