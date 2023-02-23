N. Charleston seeking developer for 70-acre mixed-use project

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several dozen acres north of Riverfront Park on the grounds of the old Navy base in North Charleston are being looked at to be redeveloped for mixed-use.

The city of North Charleston said 70 acres of land could soon be the site of a high-density development that would connect to the park.

The proposed development area runs from the Noisette Boulevard entrance off Virginia Avenue down to the end of the pedestrian bridge to the south, off Second Street North.

The city owns most of the properties in the area, but they are looking for a developer to help acquire some federal land that remains, which is used for storage and upkeep of military vehicles.

Leaders envision these 70 acres would be a walkable, mixed-use area filled with commercial business, apartments and more amenities.

A local business owner said she welcomes the idea and hopes the emphasis is put more on pedestrians than vehicles.

The city is looking to create a committee to help evaluate and choose a potential developer for the site.

“I’m looking as though you have a master developer who will take on quite a bit of this project, sure we’ll be looking at how some of the small businesses can possibly participate in it also,” Councilmember Michael Brown said. “That would be some of the thoughts I would be thinking of myself, and that hasn’t been something that has been discussed at all.”

Developers have until March 17 to submit their bids for the site, but construction is still at least a few years away.

