SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

N. Charleston seeking developer for 70-acre mixed-use project

Leaders envision these 70 acres would be a walkable, mixed-use area filled with commercial...
Leaders envision these 70 acres would be a walkable, mixed-use area filled with commercial business, apartments and more amenities.(City of North Charleston)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several dozen acres north of Riverfront Park on the grounds of the old Navy base in North Charleston are being looked at to be redeveloped for mixed-use.

The city of North Charleston said 70 acres of land could soon be the site of a high-density development that would connect to the park.

The proposed development area runs from the Noisette Boulevard entrance off Virginia Avenue down to the end of the pedestrian bridge to the south, off Second Street North.

The city owns most of the properties in the area, but they are looking for a developer to help acquire some federal land that remains, which is used for storage and upkeep of military vehicles.

Leaders envision these 70 acres would be a walkable, mixed-use area filled with commercial business, apartments and more amenities.

A local business owner said she welcomes the idea and hopes the emphasis is put more on pedestrians than vehicles.

The city is looking to create a committee to help evaluate and choose a potential developer for the site.

“I’m looking as though you have a master developer who will take on quite a bit of this project, sure we’ll be looking at how some of the small businesses can possibly participate in it also,” Councilmember Michael Brown said. “That would be some of the thoughts I would be thinking of myself, and that hasn’t been something that has been discussed at all.”

Developers have until March 17 to submit their bids for the site, but construction is still at least a few years away.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Lowcountry attorney David Aylor died on Jan. 2 from mixed drug toxicity, the Charleston County...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to a recording of himself retelling how he was shot in a bizarre...
BLOG: Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys seek to limit cross-examination if client testifies
Five schools: Goose Creek High, Sedgefield Middle, Mount Holly Elementary, Howe Hall AIMS and...
Lockdown lifted for 5 Berkeley Co. schools
District 113 Rep. Marvin Pendarvis filed the bill Wednesday afternoon saying that needs are not...
SC lawmaker files bill to establish North Charleston School District

Latest News

Willie Gene Green, 63, is facing several charges, including unlawful sale of nonferrous metals,...
Man accused of stealing wires from burned Charleston building
Don Kennedy predicts that if North Charleston established its own district, their tremendous...
Superintendent addresses N. Charleston wanting to break away from district
Lowcountry attorney David Aylor died on Jan. 2 from mixed drug toxicity, the Charleston County...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
1 dead in crash involving Amtrak in Ravenel, deputies say