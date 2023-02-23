SC Lottery
Pinewood Prep head football coach JW Myers steps down after 3 seasons

JW Myers stepped down as the Pinewood Prep head football coach on Thursday after 3 seasons
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pinewood Prep head football coach JW Myers is stepping down from the position after 3 seasons of leading the Panthers the school announced on Thursday afternoon.

Myers, who told his players of the decision last week, will stay with Pinewood as the schools Athletic Director.

In his 3 seasons, Myers had a record of 12-19 overall including 6-6 in 2022 reaching the semifinals of the SCISA 4-A playoffs.

“Pinewood football has been a huge source of pride in my career.” Myers said in a statement. “I’m extremely proud of how far the program has come, and looking forward to new talent on our coaching staff who will be able to focus their attention on our football program and its exponential growth potential. The best is yet to come.”

The school said in a statement that the search process to find the next head coach has already been completed and the new coach will be announced soon.

