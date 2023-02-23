SC Lottery
Police, firefighters save man threatening to jump off Ravenel bridge

Officer Dylan Kwitchoff was patrolling the bridge when at 9:05 p.m., another officer, Zachariah Azari, told him about a report of a man on the edge of the bridge.(Charleston Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police and Firefighters say they stopped a man from jumping off the Ravenel bridge Wednesday night.

Officer Dylan Kwitchoff was patrolling the bridge when at 9:05 p.m., another officer, Zachariah Azari, told him about a report of a man on the edge of the bridge.

The officer began scanning the area and found a man clung to the outside of railing near the highest point of the bridge.

Kwitchoff attempted to make contact with the man, but the man told him to stay back, according to a news release. Officer Azari then arrived, and while talking to the man, he eventually reached his arm through the railing, appearing to ask for help.

Both officers grabbed the man’s arm to hold onto him as other officers arrived to help. Police units worked together and used a K9′s dog leash as a way to harness the man to the bridge until the Charleston Fire Department arrived at the scene.

Firefighters set up a harness and roped over the railing, where they were able to secure the man. Assisting firefighters and police then brought the man over the railing safely.

Crews working together to bring the man back over the railing
Crews working together to bring the man back over the railing (Charleston Police Department)

“Our troops are dedicated to helping others and saving lives, sometimes even at risk to their own lives,” Chief Luther Reynolds said. “The officers and firefighters who responded to this person experiencing a mental health crisis displayed an exemplary level of care and compassion. ...I could not be more proud of the good work they and all our courageous men and women do every day in the city of Charleston.”

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“As they promised at the beginning, Officers Kwitchoff and Azari went to the hospital to meet with the man who thanked them for the care and kindness they showed him in such a time of need,” the news release states.

The incident impacted traffic on the bridge for a time.

