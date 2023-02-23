SC Lottery
Police: Man hospitalized after ‘accidentally’ shooting himself in Georgetown

Police responded to 400 Kaminski St. in reference to a shooting.
Police responded to 400 Kaminski St. in reference to a shooting.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is recovering Thursday afternoon after Georgetown Police say he shot himself in the leg.

Police responded to 400 Kaminski St. in reference to a shooting.

At the scene, officers say they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg.

“It was determined that it was an accidental discharge,” Deputy Chief Nelson Brown stated in a news release.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

