Record warmth continues through Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More unseasonably warm February weather today with highs near the record for the date! The record high for today was set last year at 86°. We expect lots of sunshine today which will allow inland areas to climb to the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Coastal areas will be considerably cooler with beaches only reach the mid 70s late this morning and then falling into the 60s this afternoon as the seabreeze moves inland.

A cold front will near the area tomorrow leading to an increase in clouds and scattered showers by the afternoon and evening. Highs will climb into the low 80s before we begin to cool as the sky turns mainly cloudy and many become rain cooled. Scattered showers will continue Friday night and Saturday morning before drier weather returns Saturday afternoon. The cold front will be south of the area on Saturday leading to cooler temperatures. Under a mostly cloudy sky, highs will only reach the upper 60s on Saturday before returning to the low 80s Sunday as the front moves back northward.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Showers. High 83.

SATURDAY: Mainly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 68.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.

