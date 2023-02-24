SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown

Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time. (Source: KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - For the second time, an Andean bear got out of its enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo.

On Thursday, officials with the zoo said the bear named Ben escaped its enclosure after crawling through a hole in the mesh habitat where the material connects for support.

Zoo visitors shared with KMOV that they were told to move away from the area while crews searched for the animal.

Saint Louis Zoo officials said a lockdown was issued until the bear was darted by the team and moved back to its indoor habitat.

According to the zoo, the incident lasted about 50 minutes.

Ben previously escaped his enclosure in the River’s Edge exhibit on Feb. 7.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Lowcountry attorney David Aylor died on Jan. 2 from mixed drug toxicity, the Charleston County...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
Alex Murdaugh, center, listens to a recording of himself retelling how he was shot in a bizarre...
BLOG: Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys seek to limit cross-examination if client testifies
Five schools: Goose Creek High, Sedgefield Middle, Mount Holly Elementary, Howe Hall AIMS and...
Lockdown lifted for 5 Berkeley Co. schools
The House voted 90-30 Wednesday night to give the bill a second reading.
‘Constitutional carry’ bill passes 2nd hearing

Latest News

Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Alex Murdaugh gives testimony in his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
Murdaugh denies killing wife, son during testimony, admits to lying, theft
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock address the United Nations General Assembly before...
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks