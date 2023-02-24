SC Lottery
Boeing temporarily halts 787 deliveries again

The halt comes just months after deliveries were back on track, following a pause for more than...
The halt comes just months after deliveries were back on track, following a pause for more than a year.(Live 5 (file))
By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Boeing has temporarily paused deliveries of its 787-passenger jet, the Dreamliner, an aircraft that is manufactured in North Charleston.

The halt comes just months after deliveries were back on track, following a pause for more than a year.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Boeing is doing additional analysis on a fuselage component, which is the barrier for the inside pressurized cabin. This comes as a “analysis error” was discovered by a Boeing supplier.

Deliveries of the 787 will not resume until the FAA is satisfied the issue has been addressed.

Boeing issued the following statement:

In reviewing certification records, Boeing discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead. We notified the FAA and have paused 787 deliveries while we complete the required analysis and documentation. There is no immediate safety of flight concern for the in-service fleet. Production continues, and this is not expected to increase airplane rework. We are communicating with our customers and will continue to follow the lead of the FAA. While near-term deliveries will be impacted, at this time we do not anticipate a change to our production and delivery outlook for the year.

