City of Charleston honors Ukrainian soldiers injured in war

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and a nonprofit honored the strength of ten Ukrainian soldiers who lost limbs in the war.

The city hall meeting on Thursday celebrated the four days the Ukrainian soldiers spent in Charleston with each soldier each sharing their unique experiences about their time in Ukraine.

Receiving prosthetics in Minnesota last week, the ten soldiers spent time learning how to use their new limbs throughout the city of Charleston.

“These brave men and young lady in their fight for freedom, not just for their country, not just for Ukraine, but for the human race and for this planet,” Tecklenburg says. “That’s what this is all about, their bravery, in fighting an unjust war, that’s perpetuated by Putin.”

The trip and events were planned by CHS 4 Ukraine, who is a Charleston nonprofit that provides relief to people suffering in Ukraine.

“It’s been a really moving experience to speak with them about what they went through and what they’ve seen; and to explain to them what we do,” CHS4 Ukraine Treasurer Kenneth Marolda says. “We send the supplies to support them.”

CHS4 Ukraine has made 27 trips to Ukraine and delivered thousands of medical and life saving equipment items.

“It was also important for us to see these guys are amputees,” Marolda says. “The number one thing we heard is the need for tourniquets, and these are the things that save lives when people are injured, whether by a landmine as we heard today with one of the gentlemen, bullet wounds, explosions. Tourniquets always save their lives.”

The city of Charleston is also holding a vigil Friday night in front of City Hall at 6 p.m. to remember a year since the war began.

“We are not at war with the Russian people; we are at war with a leadership that has deceived the Russian people,” Tecklenburg says. “That’s why this conflict, this war, is so critical for our human race.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.