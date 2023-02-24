Cold front to move into the area today, increasing our rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will arrive later today increasing our clouds and our rain chances as we get ready to head into the weekend! Expect a sunny start to our Friday which will allow temperatures to warm quickly from near 70 degrees out the door to near record highs by lunch time. The record high today is 84° set in 2022. A cold front will near the area around lunchtime leading to an increase in clouds and even the chance of a few showers. This front will slowly move toward the Savannah River this afternoon and evening leading to plenty of clouds and the continued chance for a few showers. The chance of rain will continue tonight and a few showers may still be around the area Saturday morning. Temperatures will cool a bit with the front to the south so overnight lows will drop about 10 degrees from this morning into the upper 50s. Saturday will be a day that starts out cloudy with the chance of a couple showers but ends with some sunshine and a mainly dry afternoon. Highs will be near 70 degrees on Saturday. The aforementioned front will move back to the north Saturday night leading to a warmer Sunday where temperatures warm to near 80 degrees to go with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and only a slight chance of rain.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered PM Showers. High 82.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers. High 70.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 79.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.

