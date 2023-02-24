SC Lottery
College of Charleston earns 83-75 win against Towson

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Reyne Smith scored 13 points as Charleston beat Towson 83-75 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory.

Smith finished 2 of 6 from 3-point range and 7 for 7 from the line for the Cougars (27-3, 15-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Jaylon Scott scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Ante Brzovic shot 5 of 13 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Nicolas Timberlake led the Tigers (19-11, 11-6) in scoring, finishing with 34 points.

