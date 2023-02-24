Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving Amtrak train in Ravenel

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner says a 26-year-old died Wednesday night after his SUV was struck by an Amtrak passenger train.

David Hernandez, from Ravenel, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 165 at Drayton Street at approximately 8:23 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office’s Traffic Services Unit determined a Buick SUV entered the railroad crossing while the crossing arms were activated and was struck by the southbound train on the driver’s side, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies say Hernandez had been ejected in the crash.

The train was traveling from New York to Savannah when it was involved in the crash, Amtrak confirmed. They say no passengers or crew were hurt in the crash and no serious damage to the train was reported.

Amtrak says they are working with law enforcement to investigate the crash.

There is one confirmed fatality in this crash. Deputies remain on scene. — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

St. Pauls Fire-Rescue and the Charleston County Coroner responded to the scene.

