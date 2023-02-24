SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving Amtrak train in Ravenel

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train in Ravenel Wednesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner says a 26-year-old died Wednesday night after his SUV was struck by an Amtrak passenger train.

David Hernandez, from Ravenel, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 165 at Drayton Street at approximately 8:23 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office’s Traffic Services Unit determined a Buick SUV entered the railroad crossing while the crossing arms were activated and was struck by the southbound train on the driver’s side, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies say Hernandez had been ejected in the crash.

The train was traveling from New York to Savannah when it was involved in the crash, Amtrak confirmed. They say no passengers or crew were hurt in the crash and no serious damage to the train was reported.

Amtrak says they are working with law enforcement to investigate the crash.

St. Pauls Fire-Rescue and the Charleston County Coroner responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Lowcountry attorney David Aylor died on Jan. 2 from mixed drug toxicity, the Charleston County...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
The House voted 90-30 Wednesday night to give the bill a second reading.
‘Constitutional carry’ bill passes 2nd hearing
Deputies say Joey Coleman, 32, who is currently in custody at the Ridgeland Correctional...
Deputies: SC inmate called in bomb threat during Murdaugh trial

Latest News

The 7th annual Head for the Cure Charleston 5K/Walk takes place Saturday at 8 a.m. at James...
‘Head for the Cure’ 5K returns to Charleston this weekend
Some residents in the Avondale Community are worried about a city of Charleston proposal to...
Some West Ashley residents push back on intersection improvement ideas
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘Head for the Cure’ 5K returns to Charleston Saturday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Some West Ashley residents push back on intersection improvement ideas