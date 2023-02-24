SC Lottery
Deputies seize guns, drugs and narcotics in Orangeburg arrest

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg man is facing several charges after Orangeburg County deputies say they seized a substantial amount of illegal narcotics and two guns.

Deputies say Charles Singleton, 26, is facing several charges, including two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I, II, III narcotic.

“This was practically a pharmaceutical variety store,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said of the seizure. “We recovered everything from marijuana to fentanyl to medical-grade promethazine, a prescription-only medication.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Special Operations and Field Services officers were looking to serve Singleton an arrest warrant. Eventually, a tip led them to a home on Old Elloree Road, where they found Singleton.

Investigators say they obtained warrants to search the home after noticing a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.

During that search, the sheriff’s office says two guns were seized, as well as eight and a half pounds of marijuana, three plastic bags of fentanyl, 13 bottles of promethazine, 17 containers of dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride, 641 benzodiazepine pills, two IV bags containing fentanyl citrate, 22.2 grams of crack cocaine, 153 grams of cocaine, alprazolam and amphetamine pills, two vehicles and more than $5,000 in cash.

Deputies say Singleton was out on bond for attempted murder at the time of his arrest this week.

