Dorchester Co. shelter combats capacity issue with name-your-own-price adoptions

In response, the shelter is offering name-your-own-price adoption fees for all adult dogs.
In response, the shelter is offering name-your-own-price adoption fees for all adult dogs.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws says they cannot take in any more dogs after this week alone, over 40 canines were taken in.

In response, the shelter is offering name-your-own-price adoption fees for all adult dogs.

The shelter currently has over 55 dogs that can be adopted or are in foster care.

“The shelter staff is doing everything they can to humanely care for all the animals but needs the community support to foster adult dogs and lost pets that they find, more than ever,” the shelter stated in a news release.

To meet a dog in foster care, you can email adopt@dorchesterpaws.org to set up a meet and greet.

The name-your-own-price offer runs from now until March 1.

