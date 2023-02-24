SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Georgetown County first responders going door-to-door, providing smoke detectors to those in need

Georgetown County Fire and EMS will be providing 300 smoke detectors to a community in need on Saturday.
By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County Fire and EMS will be providing 300 smoke detectors to a community in need on Saturday.

Firefighters said that a working smoke detector could mean the difference between life and death.

”If the house catches fire I would like for it to go off and wake me up,” said Bertha Wilson, who has called Georgetown County home for around 70 years.

Wilson feels safe in her neighborhood, but in December she became more concerned about her safety when a house caught fire down the road. A woman was found dead inside.

That incident prompted local first responders to hand out smoke detectors and even help check those already installed.

”The smoke detectors are the number one thing at night time that can really make a difference in a life or death situation,” said Aaron Bostic, Assistant Fire Chief for Georgetown County Fire & EMS.

Bostic identified the surrounding neighborhood as needing a smoke detector inspection or installation. Wilson’s house was on the list.

“Now that I’m on my own. I don’t climb on the ladder to check,” she said. “I don’t even know how to check if they are working, I want things to work and to alert me.”

Data shows there have already been 11 fire-related deaths across nine incidents across the state so far this year.

Bostic says this weekend the goal is to give out all the smoke detectors.

Firefighters will be knocking on all the doors to help as people as they can. Wilson says she’s happy to see someone looking out for the most vulnerable in the community.

“Older people need to be looked after. It’s a lot in around Andrews and Georgetown. In their little communities that don’t have fire equipment like they need in the communities,” said Wilson.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Lowcountry attorney David Aylor died on Jan. 2 from mixed drug toxicity, the Charleston County...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
Alex Murdaugh recalled finding the bodies of his wife and son on the family's hunting property,...
BLOG: Day 24: Alex Murdaugh faces 2nd day of cross-examination
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving Amtrak train in Ravenel
The House voted 90-30 Wednesday night to give the bill a second reading.
‘Constitutional carry’ bill passes 2nd hearing

Latest News

Nikki Haley told a cheering crowd in downtown Charleston that she is running for president in...
Nikki Haley keeping early 2024 fundraising numbers quiet
The bells chimed at St. Michael's Church a total of 72 seconds to honor over 7,000 lives lost...
One year since invasion: City of Charleston honors Ukraine
The halt comes just months after deliveries were back on track, following a pause for more than...
Boeing temporarily halts 787 deliveries again
The Violence Interrupters, and its founder Tio Hardiman, were brought to the area by Chief...
N. Charleston organizations, officers receive training from ‘Violence Interrupters’
Deputies say Charles Singleton, 26, is facing several charges including two counts of...
Deputies seize guns, drugs and narcotics in Orangeburg arrest