‘Head for the Cure’ 5K returns to Charleston this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An annual 5K returns to the Charleston area this weekend to raise money for brain cancer research.

The 7th annual Head for the Cure Charleston 5K/Walk takes place Saturday at 8 a.m. at James Island County Park.

The nonprofit Head for the Cure teamed up with the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center for the effort with proceeds going toward the fight against cancer. All funds including ticket sales will go towards various brain cancer research and education initiatives and programs.

“We are trying to find a good treatment for glioblastoma and we are trying really hard to engineer cells so that they can be targeted against a patient’s own tumor,” MUSC Neuro-oncologist Dr. Alicia Zukas said. “With that and development, we certainly need the support and head for the cure has been very supportive to us in the past with pushing research forward and helping our patients get new opportunities and care they might not otherwise have.”

The event has already raised over $70,900, ahead of its $70,000 goal.

Charleston is one of 28 cities to host a Head for the Cure event.

Brain cancer survivor and Head for the Cure Community Outreach Coordinator DJ Stewart battled Grade 4 glioblastoma at the age of 28 years old, which he said was a “life-changing moment.” Doctors gave him from 11 to 18 months to live at the time of his diagnosis but beat the odds to document his journey against the condition.

He learned of the foundation at the beginning of his diagnosis and says it showed him there was a light at the end of the tunnel. He said the local hospital partnership with the organization benefits the community of brain cancer patients by doctors connecting survivors.

“It’s so win-win for Head for the Cure to work with the local beneficiaries because then we get to meet the real survivors,” Stewart said. “I get to go out and have conversations that really, like, matter because their doctor is sitting there telling them, ‘Hey go to this event. Meet all these other people that are in your similar circumstances and be surrounded by some love for a while. You deserve it.’”

Stewart said over 450 people have registered for the event as of Thursday night and signup closes about 2 hours before the start of the event Saturday morning.

