SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Hug your babies’: Father remembers daughter killed in South End murder-suicide

Police say 23-year-old Dionyah Thompson died in a shooting outside Vinyl and Wooden Robot.
Dionyah Thompson was shot and killed the day before Valentine's Day.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heartbreak remains for one family after a murder-suicide claimed the life of 23-year-old Dionyah Thompson.

Police say 33-year-old Elie Noel shot and killed Thompson, then himself, the day before Valentine’s Day.

“She was definitely the sunshine of my rainy days,” Thompson’s dad, Di Campbell, said.

Campbell said he remembers his daughter, who he called his “true love,” as a ray of light.

He said she was an artistic, fashionable, opinionated woman. She graduated from West Charlotte High School and loved travel, music and movies.

“I tell anybody, hug your babies, man, spend time, as much as you can,” Campbell said reminiscing on his time with his daughter. “It’s precious, you never now when they’re going to be gone.”

Police said Thompson and Noel knew one another and had some sort of relationship.

Campbell said he doesn’t know the details of their relationship, but remembers Thompson was worried for her safety.

“She was trying to get away from this guy,” Campbell said. “He had a bad history of domestic violence with women in the past.”

For dad and uncle Richard Bradley, heartbreak is a constant.

“It’s something you don’t expect,” Bradley said. “Especially from a young age, from somebody that you watched grow up. We think that we leave before our children, you know?”

Police said another man, a 30-year-old filed the police report. It’s still not clear how he’s connected to those involved.

As the family looks forward, Campbell said loved ones are holding a celebration of life for Thompson at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church on Saturday at 12 p.m. for anyone who wants to come.

Related: Police rule deadly shooting in Charlotte’s South End a murder-suicide

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh recalled finding the bodies of his wife and son on the family's hunting property,...
BLOG: Day 24: Alex Murdaugh faces 2nd day of cross-examination
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving Amtrak train in Ravenel
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Lowcountry attorney David Aylor died on Jan. 2 from mixed drug toxicity, the Charleston County...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh recalled finding the bodies of his wife and son on the family's hunting property,...
BLOG: Day 24: Alex Murdaugh faces 2nd day of cross-examination
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: State grills Murdaugh during cross-examination on night of killings
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
VIDEO: Alex Murdaugh faces new misdemeanor charge
VIDEO: Alex Murdaugh faces new misdemeanor charge
The bells chimed at St. Michael's Church a total of 72 seconds to honor over 7,000 lives lost...
One year since invasion: City of Charleston honors Ukraine