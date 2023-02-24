Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/23)
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
SCISA Playoffs
Class 4A
Cardinal Newman 58, First Baptist 50
Class 2A
Cathedral Academy 71, Andrew Jackson Academy 65 - The Generals will go for a 2nd straight state title on Saturday against St. John’s Christian
St. John’s Christian Academy 57, Calhoun Academy 55 - The Cavaliers will face Cathedral Academy for the state championship on Saturday
Class 1A
Richard Winn Academy 60, Charleston Collegiate 45
Summerville Faith Christian 26, W. Wyman King Academy 23 - Faith Christian will face Winn Academy for the state title on Saturday
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
SCISA Playoffs
Class 4A
Heathwood Hall 72, First Baptist 41
Northwood Academy 55, Trinity Byrnes School 37 - The Chargers will face Heathwood Hall on Saturday for the state title
Class 2A
Cathedral Academy 69, Dorchester Academy 34 - The Generals will go against Beaufort Academy for the state championship on Saturday
