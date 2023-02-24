SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/23)

Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.(MGN)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

SCISA Playoffs

Class 4A

Cardinal Newman 58, First Baptist 50

Class 2A

Cathedral Academy 71, Andrew Jackson Academy 65 - The Generals will go for a 2nd straight state title on Saturday against St. John’s Christian

St. John’s Christian Academy 57, Calhoun Academy 55 - The Cavaliers will face Cathedral Academy for the state championship on Saturday

Class 1A

Richard Winn Academy 60, Charleston Collegiate 45

Summerville Faith Christian 26, W. Wyman King Academy 23 - Faith Christian will face Winn Academy for the state title on Saturday

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

SCISA Playoffs

Class 4A

Heathwood Hall 72, First Baptist 41

Northwood Academy 55, Trinity Byrnes School 37 - The Chargers will face Heathwood Hall on Saturday for the state title

Class 2A

Cathedral Academy 69, Dorchester Academy 34 - The Generals will go against Beaufort Academy for the state championship on Saturday

