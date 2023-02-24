SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

MUSC’s health van provides vaccines to protect against cancer

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center’s new community health van is administering the HPV vaccine that...
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center’s new community health van is administering the HPV vaccine that can protect against six types of cancer that HPV can cause.(Live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cancer providers and survivors gathered Friday morning on MUSC’s campus to stress the importance of screenings for early detection of the disease.

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center’s new community health van is administering the HPV vaccine that can protect against six types of cancer that HPV can cause.

The center’s mobile health unit also offers breast, skin and cervical cancer screenings.

Together, the community health van and the mobile health unit are working to protect people across the state from cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, 42% of new cancers in the U.S. are potentially avoidable.

Leaders with Hollings say cancer prevention starts at home.

“Some of the things that we all need to do is get at least 20 minutes of exercise a day, we need to watch our diet and try to avoid becoming overweight, because that’s an increased risk for colon and other cancers,” Hollings Cancer Center Director Rey Dubois said. “Basic health tips that people recommend for cardiovascular disease also apply to cancer.”

The new van has already started traveling across the state of South Carolina, and Dubois says they have hopes of getting another van soon to reach more patients.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Lowcountry attorney David Aylor died on Jan. 2 from mixed drug toxicity, the Charleston County...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
The House voted 90-30 Wednesday night to give the bill a second reading.
‘Constitutional carry’ bill passes 2nd hearing
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving Amtrak train in Ravenel
Deputies say Joey Coleman, 32, who is currently in custody at the Ridgeland Correctional...
Deputies: SC inmate called in bomb threat during Murdaugh trial

Latest News

Residents of Mykolaev, Ukraine, collect water delivered by public transport.
Lowcountry non-profit continues providing water to war torn Ukraine
The Violence Interrupters, and its founder Tio Hardiman, were brought to the area by Chief...
N. Charleston organizations, officers receive training from ‘Violence Interrupters’
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving Amtrak train in Ravenel
The 7th annual Head for the Cure Charleston 5K/Walk takes place Saturday at 8 a.m. at James...
‘Head for the Cure’ 5K returns to Charleston this weekend