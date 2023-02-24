SC Lottery
New bill could expand alcohol regulations in S.C. airports

Myrtle Beach International Airport
Myrtle Beach International Airport(WMBF)
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A lawmaker out of Charleston introduced a bill to allow travelers to have liquor or distilled spirits outside designated restaurant areas.

It would only be for some airports in the state including Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) and the Florence Regional Airport.

Essentially, travelers would be able to walk around the terminal building with liquor drinks and bring them to gates and in stores.

Right now MYR only allows travelers to drink beer and wine at gates and around terminals. They have three separate areas throughout terminals.

Airport staff said Horry County Council passed that back in 2020. Even if this bill passes at the state level, staff say they don’t plan to allow it at MYR.

MYR spokesperson Ryan Betcher said there hasn’t been a demand or request from customers and travelers in the Myrtle Beach airport to warrant the change if the bill were to pass.

“At this time we’re only really focusing on continuing to allow beer and wine outside of those restaurant spaces and even with this legislation going through, we really don’t have any plans to extend that to liquor,” said Betcher.

The bill is currently making its way through Senate. There is no indication of when it will be considered.

Check back with WMBF News for updates.

