Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at Union County high school

The flag was displayed on a student’s vehicle on Thursday morning.
A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in the parking lot at Porter Ridge High School on Feb. 23.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday morning, a student at Porter Ridge High School captured a picture of another student flying a Confederate flag in the parking lot before school.

That picture created instant reaction and anger from several parents, who say the flag is a symbol of fear and hatred for people of color.

“To have my child go to school and pull into a parking lot, and that’s the first thing he sees when he’s just going to get an education, that really made me cry this morning,” one mother said.

This mother, who chose to stay anonymous, went on to say that the flag itself isn’t necessarily the issue, but rather the symbolism behind it and the fear that it can create.

“Some use it as a symbol of heritage. That’s their right, that’s their choice, freedom of speech,” she said. “But it also creates a lot of fear in people.”

A spokesperson with Union County Public Schools provided WBTV with the following statement regarding Thursday’s events:

“When Porter Ridge High School administrators were made aware of the flags, they responded immediately and spoke to the students involved. Following the conversation, the students removed the Confederate flags. The flags did not cause a disruption and there were no safety concerns.”

That spokesperson also said that there are no school policies that prohibit the flying of flags on school grounds.

The students involved were not disciplined, and removed the flags voluntarily after a conversation with administrators.

