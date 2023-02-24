SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rihanna set to perform at 2023 Oscars

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rihanna is set to perform “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The ballad from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is up for best original song, marking Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.

The superstar is fresh off a record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show, and she is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

“Wakanda Forever” is up for five Academy Awards, including Angela Bassett earning the first acting nomination for a Marvel film.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC from Los Angeles on March 12 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Lowcountry attorney David Aylor died on Jan. 2 from mixed drug toxicity, the Charleston County...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
The House voted 90-30 Wednesday night to give the bill a second reading.
‘Constitutional carry’ bill passes 2nd hearing
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving Amtrak train in Ravenel
Deputies say Joey Coleman, 32, who is currently in custody at the Ridgeland Correctional...
Deputies: SC inmate called in bomb threat during Murdaugh trial

Latest News

John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53
An unusual snowstorm is hitting Southern California.
RAW: Snow falls in Los Angeles
A Virginia woman says her foster dog could be euthanized for protecting her from another dog....
Woman says foster dog may be euthanized for protecting her
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Ukraine’s leader gives qualified support for China proposals
A Virginia woman says her foster dog could be euthanized for protecting her from another dog....
Woman says foster dog may be euthanized for protecting her