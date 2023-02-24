SC Lottery
Some West Ashley residents push back on intersection improvement ideas

Some residents in the Avondale Community are worried about a city of Charleston proposal to realign Avondale Avenue and Nicholson Street and its potential affects on their neighborhood.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some residents of the Avondale Community are worried about how proposed safety improvements in West Ashley will cause problems for their neighborhood.

Officials with both the city of Charleston and Charleston County said the improvements will make the intersection safer, but some Avondale residents worry it will negatively impact their neighborhood.

A petition called “Stop the Avondale Avenue at Savannah Highway Realignment Project” currently has over 300 signatures and counting.

READ MORE: Petition: “Stop the Avondale Avenue at Savannah Highway Realignment Project”

The writers of the petition claim realigning Avondale Avenue and Nicholson Street on Savannah Highway will bring “profound” and “permanent” effects on the livability, culture and safety of the Avondale Neighborhood.

For some background, the Avondale Realignment is just one part of the Savannah Highway Capacity and Intersection Improvement Project, which aims to improve traffic flow and safety at several West Ashley intersections. The project’s website states the plan for the Avondale portion of the project includes realigning Avondale Avenue with Nicholson Street, which would require the demolition of the building that currently hosts DBs and Alpha Graphics.

The City of Charleston said it is currently working with property owners to secure right-of-way acquisition for the realignment,’ which essentially means the city is working to secure the property owner’s consent.

Avondale Resident Katherine Anderson said she thinks realigning Avondale Avenue with Nicholson Street will push more cars through area neighborhoods, increasing traffic. She said she is also concerned that the realignment would enable a new parking garage to be built where the DBs and Alpha Graphics building currently sits.

“I think that this project is really to get the commuters into town and out of town, and the residents that live here are not necessarily being thought of, in my opinion,” Anderson said.

The City of Charleston said a private property owner has expressed interest in building a garage once the intersection improvement is done, but that it is not a part of the county or city’s plan.

The city appreciates the county’s efforts to make this part of Avondale safer, particularly in light of last week’s tragic collision, and is working with area property owners to help secure the needed right-of-ways,” The City of Charleston said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

