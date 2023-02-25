SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

5 killed in medical aircraft crash in Nevada, officials say

Deputies responded to the area with the fire department and other search and rescue crews.
Deputies responded to the area with the fire department and other search and rescue crews.(MGN)
By Steve Timko, Mike Watson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:36 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAGECOACH, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - Five people were killed when a Care Flight medical aircraft crashed Friday night in Nevada, according to REMSA Health.

The emergency medical services provider said the five people on board, which included the pilot, a flight nurse, paramedic, patient and family member, did not survive the crash.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was initially reported at approximately 9:15 p.m. near Stagecoach, Nevada.

Deputies responded to the area with the fire department and other search and rescue crews.

The sheriff’s office said authorities found the Care Flight aircraft at about 11:15 p.m.

REMSA Health identified the plane as a PC 12 fixed-wing aircraft with tail number N273SM.

“Our immediate focus is helping our team members and families, as well as the responding agencies,” REMSA Health shared in a statement online.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and REMSA Health said the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the aircraft crash.

Stagecoach is approximately 40 miles east of Reno.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh recalled finding the bodies of his wife and son on the family's hunting property,...
BLOG: Day 24: Alex Murdaugh faces 2nd day of cross-examination
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving Amtrak train in Ravenel
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Lowcountry attorney David Aylor died on Jan. 2 from mixed drug toxicity, the Charleston County...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

Latest News

A driver narrowly escaped after the parking structure collapsed under the weight of snow.
2 cars crushed in Wisconsin parking garage collapse
As a winter storm in the North and West intensifies, heat in the South is creating a 100-degree...
California faces more blizzards, floods in multistate storm
A teacher pulled a man and his wheelchair from a burning car in Manchester, Connecticut.
Teacher rescues man, his wheelchair from burning car
A teacher pulled a man and his wheelchair from a burning car in Manchester, Connecticut.
Teacher saves man from burning car