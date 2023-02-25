Brief cooldown this weekend with some sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few showers are in the forecast today as a cold front pushes away from the area. It will be slightly “cooler” today with highs near 70 degrees. Look for plenty of cloud cover this morning with some clearing in the afternoon. Showers will be most widespread this morning, activity will be spotty in the afternoon. The aforementioned front will move back to the north Saturday night as a warm front, leading to a warmer Sunday where temperatures warm to near 80 degrees with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We stay in the low 80s for most of the week. The next rain chance is on Tuesday, a few spotty showers are possible with a cold front.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers. High 70, Low 57.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 77, Low 60.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82, Low 64.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 81, Low 58.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82, Low 64.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain Possible. High 80, Low 65.

