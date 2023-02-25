SC Lottery
Burnham scores 25 as Charleston romps past Stony Brook 92-52

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ben Burnham scored 25 points off the bench to lead Charleston in a 92-52 rout of Stony Brook in its regular-season finale on Saturday.

Burnham added seven rebounds for the Cougars (28-3, 16-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Raekwon Horton finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 2 for 3 from the line to add 14 points. Reyne Smith finished 4 of 11 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds. It was the seventh win in a row for the Cougars.

The Seawolves (10-21, 6-12) were led in scoring by Frankie Policelli, who finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Stony Brook also got 12 points and three steals from Tanahj Pettway. In addition, Keenan Fitzmorris had five points.

Charleston (SC) took the lead with 17:32 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-22 at halftime, with Burnham racking up 17 points. Charleston (SC) pulled away with a 16-0 run in the second half to extend a 26-point lead to 42 points. They outscored Stony Brook by 21 points in the final half, as Smith led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

Charleston is the No. 2 seed into the conference tournament that begins Friday in Washington, D.C. and has a bye into Sunday’s quarterfinal round.

VIDEO: CSU def. Marshall 18-8 in Game 1
VIDEO: The Citadel def. Lehigh 11-4 in Game 1
