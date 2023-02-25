Charleston Animal Society partners with tattoo shop

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ever thought about getting a tattoo of your favorite animal or pet? Well, Saturday might be the day to do it.

The Charleston Animal Society is teaming up with Goose Creek based tattoo shop Yokai Tattoo Club.

All the proceeds from anyone who comes to the shop from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and gets an animal related tattoo will go to the shelter.

“All of the artists and the Yokai Tattoo Shop are donating their time to help save lives by raising much needed funds for the animals,” the shelter stated in a Facebook post.

Charleston Animal Society says you can bring your own design (small tattoo) or pick from one of the many ideas the tattoo team will have to pick from.

They also say adoptable animals will be on site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

