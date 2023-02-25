SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Animal Society partners with tattoo shop

The Charleston Animal Society is teaming up with Goose Creek based tattoo shop Yokai Tattoo Club.
The Charleston Animal Society is teaming up with Goose Creek based tattoo shop Yokai Tattoo Club.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ever thought about getting a tattoo of your favorite animal or pet? Well, Saturday might be the day to do it.

The Charleston Animal Society is teaming up with Goose Creek based tattoo shop Yokai Tattoo Club.

All the proceeds from anyone who comes to the shop from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and gets an animal related tattoo will go to the shelter.

“All of the artists and the Yokai Tattoo Shop are donating their time to help save lives by raising much needed funds for the animals,” the shelter stated in a Facebook post.

Charleston Animal Society says you can bring your own design (small tattoo) or pick from one of the many ideas the tattoo team will have to pick from.

They also say adoptable animals will be on site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh recalled finding the bodies of his wife and son on the family's hunting property,...
BLOG: Day 24: Alex Murdaugh faces 2nd day of cross-examination
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving Amtrak train in Ravenel
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Alex Murdaugh answers questions for prosecutor Creighton Waters on the witness stand during his...
Prosecutors batter Murdaugh over lies to law enforcement

Latest News

WE 360 helps women of color overcome challenges in running their businesses.
YWCA Greater Charleston gearing up for ‘WE 360′ program
Through the SC Bar Young Lawyer Division’s Cinderella Project, young girls can shop for gently...
‘Cinderella Project’ helps make memories that will last a lifetime affordable
Salty Saturday closed down Center Street as vendors, restaurants, and bars served up some Folly...
Folly Beach festival helps businesses in off-season
The bells chimed at St. Michael's Church a total of 72 seconds to honor over 7,000 lives lost...
One year since invasion: City of Charleston honors Ukraine