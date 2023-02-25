‘Cinderella Project’ helps make memories that will last a lifetime, affordable

SC Lottery
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers are putting down their suitcases in exchange for prom dresses.

Through the SC Bar Young Lawyer Division’s Cinderella Project, young girls can shop for gently worn dresses, jewelry and shoes at no cost.

The project is celebrating its 22nd year and features boutiques in Anderson, Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Orangeburg.

Cinderella Project Committee Chair and Bluffton Attorney Renee Ballew says the project has helped students around the state create memories that will last a lifetime.

“Being able to provide students with a one-stop shop for their outfits, shoes, and accessories at no cost is something that means so much to those who volunteer and donate,” Ballew said. “It never gets old watching a student tear up with joy once they’ve found that perfect dress.”

The Charleston boutique is being held on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at John Wesley United Methodist Church on Savannah Highway.

Students from all area schools are invited to attend and must bring their student IDs.

“We are thrilled to be fairy godmothers year after year to these high school students,” Ballew said.

In 2019, the Cinderella Project helped more than 800 young girls in South Carolina receive prom dresses, according to a news release from the SC Bar.

For more information on the project, click here.

