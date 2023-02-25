The Citadel falls to Lehigh 19-7
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel fell behind early and was not able to recover in a 19-7 setback to Lehigh Saturday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: Lehigh 19, The Citadel 7
Records: Lehigh (2-3), The Citadel (4-2)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: Series tied 1-1
How it Happened
• The Bulldogs took advantage of an error in the first inning to push across an unearned run. Travis Lott was hit by a pitch before going to second on the air. Noah Mitchell drove in the hustling Lott from second with a base hit through the right side.
• Lehigh answered back with a pair of runs in the second inning to take the lead. Andrew Nole started the inning with a solo homer to right center, and Jake Whitlinger added a RBI single to left center.
• The Mountain Hawks extended their lead in the third inning as Joe Gorla hit a two-run homer and Andrew Kohl added a solo shot. Rafe Perich drove in two more runs in the inning with a double to right center.
• Lehigh extended its lead in the fourth on a RBI single from Ryan Cochran.
• The ninth run for the Mountain Hawks scored in fifth inning on a walk with the bases loaded.
• The Bulldogs got a run back in the bottom of the sixth after Luke Montenery was hit by a pitch and came around to score on a Phillips Daniels RBI single to center.
• The Mountain Hawks put the game away in the seventh inning by scoring eight runs in the frame.
• The Citadel got on the board again in the seventh inning after Anthony Badala ripped a double to start the inning and scored on a Travis Lott base hit. Two batters later, Matthew Lively delivered a RBI double into the right-field corner in his first collegiate at-bat.
• The ninth inning saw the Bulldogs add three more runs on a home run over the scoreboard in left by Garrett Dill.
Inside the Box Score
• Anthony Badala came off the bench to go 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of runs scored.
• Travis Lott continued his hot start to the season by finishing 1-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored. He was also hit by two pitches.
• Matthew Lively made his collegiate debut, finishing 1-for-2 with a RBI.
• Crosby Jones singled up the middle in his only at-bat of the game.
• Garrett Dill hit his first home run of the season in the ninth inning, a three-run shot over the scoreboard in left field.
• Ben Hutchins (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing five runs over 2.1 innings.
• CJ Van Slooten closed out the game for the Bulldogs by retiring all six hitters he faced, including four strikeouts.
On Deck
The teams play the rubber game of the three-game series Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.