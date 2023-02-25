The Citadel opens series with 11-4 win over Lehigh

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got a strong start from Cameron Reeves to go along with timely hitting in an 11-4 victory over Lehigh in the series opener Friday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 11, Lehigh 4

Records: Lehigh (1-3), The Citadel (4-1)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

How it Happened

The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning thanks in part to four walks from Mountain Hawks pitching. Two of those walks, Dylan Costa and Wells Sykes, came with the bases loaded.

The Citadel added to the lead with another two-out rally in the second inning. A walk to Travis Lott and a base hit from Sawyer Reeves set up Luke Montenery’s two-run double into the corner in left field. After another walk loaded the bases, a passed ball on a strikeout allowed the third run of the inning to score.

Lehigh got a run back in the third inning on a solo home run off the bat of Andrew Kohl.

The Citadel got the run back in the fifth inning after Sykes singled up the middle and came in to score on a groundout from Chase Loggins.

The Mountain Hawks pushed across two runs in the seventh inning on a two-run double to left center by Kohl.

Lehigh added another run in the eighth on a RBI double from Gerard Sweeney.

The Bulldogs got the offense going again in the eighth inning as Thomas Rollauer beat out an infield single and stole second. After a Travis Lott base hit put runners on the corners, Saywer Reeves delivered a RBI single to center.

Montenery advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt, and Noah Mitchell ripped a two-run single to center field.