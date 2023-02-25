The Citadel opens series with 11-4 win over Lehigh
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got a strong start from Cameron Reeves to go along with timely hitting in an 11-4 victory over Lehigh in the series opener Friday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 11, Lehigh 4
Records: Lehigh (1-3), The Citadel (4-1)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning thanks in part to four walks from Mountain Hawks pitching. Two of those walks, Dylan Costa and Wells Sykes, came with the bases loaded.
- The Citadel added to the lead with another two-out rally in the second inning. A walk to Travis Lott and a base hit from Sawyer Reeves set up Luke Montenery’s two-run double into the corner in left field. After another walk loaded the bases, a passed ball on a strikeout allowed the third run of the inning to score.
- Lehigh got a run back in the third inning on a solo home run off the bat of Andrew Kohl.
- The Citadel got the run back in the fifth inning after Sykes singled up the middle and came in to score on a groundout from Chase Loggins.
- The Mountain Hawks pushed across two runs in the seventh inning on a two-run double to left center by Kohl.
- Lehigh added another run in the eighth on a RBI double from Gerard Sweeney.
- The Bulldogs got the offense going again in the eighth inning as Thomas Rollauer beat out an infield single and stole second. After a Travis Lott base hit put runners on the corners, Saywer Reeves delivered a RBI single to center.
- Montenery advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt, and Noah Mitchell ripped a two-run single to center field.
- After a walk to Dylan Costa, Sykes drove in a pair of runs with a triple into the corner in left field.
Inside the Box Score
- Cameron Reeves (2-0) was dominant on the mound as he only surrendered two hits over 6.0 innings to pick up the victory. He also struck out three and walked only one.
- Conner Cummiskey (1) allowed one run and struck out two over the final two innings to earn the save.
- The Bulldogs got multi-hit efforts from five players in the lineup.
- Wells Sykes went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.
- Luke Montenery finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored, while Noah Mitchell went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
- Sawyer Reeves collected a pair of hits and drove in a run. He also scored three times.
- Crosby Jones added a pair of base hits.
- Dylan Costa drew four walks and had a RBI.
- The game marked the third time this season the Bulldogs have reached double figures in runs scored.
- Alex Bouchard (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing two runs on one hit and four walks in two-thirds of an inning.
On Deck
The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
