Cougars Fall to UMBC in Friday Series Opener

By CofC Athletics
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Luke Wood went 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBI and a solo home run, but UMBC (1-1) used runs in the first, second and fourth inning to hold off late Charleston (1-3) rallies for a 7-3 win from Patriots Point.

Leading Off

Final Score: UMBC 7, Charleston 3

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (1-3), UMBC (1-1)

How It Happened

• Each team scratched across a run in the first inning with Charleston collecting three-straight singles and scoring on Luke Wood’s RBI single through the right side.

• UMBC would score the next five runs for a 6-1 led through four innings.

• Luke Wood provided more offense for the Cougars with a solo shot to left center for his first longball of 2023.

• Charleston would put men in scoring position three more times over the final four innings, but Joshua Rivera and Ben Craig held the Cougars to just one more run in the ninth for the 7-3 final score.

Key Cougars

• Luke Wood went 3-for-5 at the dish driving in two and hitting his first homer of the season.

• Drake Thames provided 2.2 innings of scoreless relief to keep the Cougars within striking distance.

• Bobby Alexander continued his hot start to the season tossing 2.0 shutout innings facing the minimum and striking out two batters.

Up Next

Game two of the series is set for 4 p.m. from Patriots Point with Trey Pooser starting for the Cougars and Joe Pucek for UMBC.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

