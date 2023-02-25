SC Lottery
Eugene scores 19, Troy downs Coastal Carolina 95-74

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Christyon Eugene scored 19 points as Troy beat Coastal Carolina 95-74 on Friday night.

Eugene had four steals for the Trojans (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt Conference). Nelson Phillips scored 16 points and added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Darius McNeill recorded 14 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

The Chanticleers (11-19, 5-13) were led in scoring by Antonio Daye Jr., who finished with 28 points and nine rebounds. Jimmy Nichols added 15 points and six rebounds for Coastal Carolina. In addition, Jomaru Brown had 12 points.

