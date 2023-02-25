SC Lottery
Folly Beach festival helps businesses in off-season

Salty Saturday closed down Center Street as vendors, restaurants, and bars served up some Folly...
By Emilie Zuhowski and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach’s longest-running festival, the Sea and Sand Festival, returned this weekend for its 31st year.

Salty Saturday closed down Center Street as vendors, restaurants and bars served up some Folly favorites.

Crowds came out to enjoy live music, fashion, arts and crafts, a surfboard painting contest and activities for the kids.

A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Warrior Surf Foundation and Folly Beach Surfers Healing.

“It helps the restaurants and the shops in the off-season, and that’s why we originally started the festival,” Associate Event Coordinator Roger Rutledge said. “To help the businesses in the off-season.”

The Sand Sculpting competition beachfront at the Tides starts Sunday at 9 a.m. Awards will be up for grabs, including best family, best architectural and best in show.

Anyone is invited to sign up, and spectators are free to attend.

