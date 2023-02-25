SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Freshman Agard Leads CSU’s Offensive Onslaught in Home-Opening Win

Charleston Southern baseball
Charleston Southern baseball(Live 5 News)
By CSU Athletics
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern made a statement in its home opener Friday afternoon, using two six-run frames to power past visiting Marshall, 18-8 at Nielsen Field. Freshman JC Agard fueled the offense, leaving the yard twice as part of three CSU homers on the afternoon.

Charleston Southern (2-3) used a season-high in hits (16) and runs (18), including two frames of six, to power its way to the series-opening win. The three home runs hit stand as the first three of the season for the Bucs as well.

Marshall (3-1) was the first to score in the contest as a Gabriel Cabrera single to left opened the offense for the Herd.The visitors also found the second run of the game as well in the second frame, as Daniel Carinci hit a solo shot to left to make it 2-0.

The Bucs answered the call in their half of the second as Jaylin Rae singled up the middle to bring Casey Asman around to score. Agard then followed that up with his first of two bombs to give the Bucs the 3-2 advantage as his towering shot did enough to stay fair down the line in left.

The third stanza was busy for both sides as Marshall opened it up with two in the top half to retake the lead. A Luke Edwards double down the line in left scored Gio Ferraro before he came around to score himself off a Cabrera sacrifice fly. The Bucs answered right back as Rae singled Asman home and an Agard ball on the infield was enough to score Ashton Wilson. Connor Aldrich made his mark on the inning as well, as a sacrifice bunt brought Rae around.

The Herd would give it one more go as a two-run shot from Chris Noble tied the game up, but that would be as close as Marshall would get the rest of the way. The Bucs would answer with six runs in the frame. James Jett opened the scoring with a double down the line in left to score Ike George. It was then Asman that scored Jett and Bryce Brock with a single to left before Agard unloaded for his second tank of the contest to score Wilson and Asman.

The Herd got two in the sixth with Noble’s second home run of the game to make it 12-8, but those two runs would be it for the visitors.

The seventh frame would be the last one to feature runs for either team, as Charleston Southern put together their second six-run frame of the contest started by Nicholas Fazzari’s single through the right side to score Agard. Asman scored George and Fazzari with a single to right and Wilson put the exclamation point with a three-run shot to left center to make it 18-8.

Zac Robinson (1-1) gets the win after his four innings of relief held the Bucs where they needed to be in order to see the win through. Sam Massey got the no decision after starting and getting nine outs, giving up four earned on six hits and a strikeout. Dylan Matsuoka looked strong out of the bullpen and collected the final six outs, allowing just one baserunner via a walk across his two hitless frames.

Patrick Copen (L, 0-1) takes the loss for Marshall as he was charged with seven runs (five earned) on five hits and two strikeouts across three innings. Chad Heiner and Bryce Blevins were each charged with five runs each and Colby Collins was responsible for the final run given up by the Herd pitching staff.

UP NEXT

The two programs return to Nielsen Field for the second of three scheduled for the series tomorrow, as the action is set for an 11:00 a.m. first pitch.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Lowcountry attorney David Aylor died on Jan. 2 from mixed drug toxicity, the Charleston County...
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
Alex Murdaugh recalled finding the bodies of his wife and son on the family's hunting property,...
BLOG: Day 24: Alex Murdaugh faces 2nd day of cross-examination
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Robinson Street, sheriff’s spokesman...
Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving Amtrak train in Ravenel
The House voted 90-30 Wednesday night to give the bill a second reading.
‘Constitutional carry’ bill passes 2nd hearing

Latest News

Coastal Carolina basketball
Eugene scores 19, Troy downs Coastal Carolina 95-74
Cougars Fall to UMBC in Friday Series Opener
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel opens series with 11-4 win over Lehigh
Big Second Inning Lifts Gamecocks Past Penn