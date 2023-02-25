Galloway, Hall lead Clemson past N.C. State 96-71

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brevin Galloway and PJ Hall combined for 48 points, 36 in a dominating first half, Hunter Tyson added a double-double and Clemson beat North Carolina State 96-71 on Saturday.

Galloway, in his sixth season after stops at College of Charleston and Boston College, finished with 28 points on 7-of-9 shooting with four 3-pointers and made all 10 of his free throws. Hall had 20 on 9-of-11 shooting with two 3s.

Chase Hunter scored 15 points for the Tigers (21-8, 13-5 ACC) and Tyson had 12 with 11 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season. Clemson made 10 of 19 3-pointers and shot 60% overall.

D.J. Burns Jr. lead North Carolina State (22-8, 12-7) with 24 points and Jarkel Joiner added 16.

The Wolfpack were looking for a record 13th ACC win. Instead they fell to 15-2 at home and remain winless when losing points in the paint. Clemson had a 40-30 advantage inside; 36-18 at intermission.

The Tigers dominated from the start and led 54-29 at halftime with Galloway scoring 20 — surpassing his previous Clemson high — and Hall 16. The lead reached 30 in the second half and never got below 21 in the second half.

Clemson scored the first five points of the game and had the lead in double figures in four minutes during a 9-0 run. The run closed with a six-point possession as Galloway followed a Hunter 3 with his own 3 while getting fouled. N.C. State coach Keven Keatts picked up a technical with Hunter making two free throws, and when Galloway completed the four-point play it was 19-6..

UP NEXT

Clemson plays at No. 6 Virginia on Tuesday.

North Carolina State, going for a school record 13th ACC win, closes the regular season at Duke.

