Home Team BBQ event raises thousands for local charities

Rock the Block raises money for three organizations that benefit families who are affected by...
Rock the Block raises money for three organizations that benefit families who are affected by pediatric cancer.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry restaurant brought hundreds of barbecue lovers together all while raising money for local charities during an annual event Saturday afternoon.

Rock the Block, hosted by Home Team BBQ, started back in 2017. The event doesn’t only focus on great food and music, but it also raises money for three organizations that benefit families who are affected by pediatric cancer.

Raising $60,000 in 2022, Rock the Block raises money for Hogs for the Cause, MUSC Children’s Hospital, and Ronald McDonald House of Charleston.

Hogs for the Cause is a nationwide funding source for outreach services to families with children going through pediatric cancer. The funds raised Saturday will stay local at MUSC and the Ronald McDonald House, who houses families when their children are being treated at the hospital.

“It’s unbelievable. The money goes to meals and to give all these families a safe and happy place to stay,” Ronald McDonald House of Charleston Chairman Tom Butz says. “When you have a child in a hospital that might be going through a heart transplant, going to a Ronald McDonald House where there is a hot meal, friendly faces and a dog there; it’s incalculable.”

Outside of Home Team BBQ, the event included live music, local food and drinks. Aaron Siegel, Home Team BBQ Founder says the employees love participating in the event and they take pride in Rock the Block.

“The first purpose is to raise money for some awesome causes today. Secondary, there are great things happening here today with all the things that we love,” Siegel says. “Barbecue, live music and a good time; it’s a great party.”

Home Team BBQ says they hope the tradition will continue for years to come to raise money for local charities and host an event that brings joy to attendees.

