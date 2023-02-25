SC Lottery
Johns Island rehab center residents evacuated after fire

The fire department says crews responded to Johns Island Post Acute on Maybank Highway for a...
The fire department says crews responded to Johns Island Post Acute on Maybank Highway for a fire early Saturday afternoon.(Charleston Fire Department)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says no one was hurt during a fire at a Johns Island rehabilitation facility.

The fire department says crews responded to Johns Island Post Acute on Maybank Highway for a reported fire early Saturday afternoon. Firefighters found a fire contained to a dryer, according to the department.

Around 40 residents were evacuated due to smoke in the building, the fire department says.

