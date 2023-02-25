Johns Island rehab center residents evacuated after fire

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says no one was hurt during a fire at a Johns Island rehabilitation facility.

The fire department says crews responded to Johns Island Post Acute on Maybank Highway for a reported fire early Saturday afternoon. Firefighters found a fire contained to a dryer, according to the department.

Around 40 residents were evacuated due to smoke in the building, the fire department says.

