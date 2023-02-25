SC Lottery
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest warrant was drawn up for Murdaugh by the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After Alex Murdaugh stepped off the stand and left the courtroom Friday, Colleton County deputies issued a new charge to the former Lowcountry lawyer.

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest warrant was drawn up for Murdaugh by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Murdaugh, 54, is currently on trial for the killings of his wife, Maggie and their youngest son back on June 7, 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

